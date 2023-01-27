Nancy Pelosi Has ‘No Intention’ of Watching Video of Husband’s Attack
Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she “has absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault” of her husband Paul after security and bodycam footage of the attack, as well as a 911 call, were made public on Friday. The California Democrat spoke on the Capitol floor Friday hours after the videos—which discredit a plethora of unfounded conspiracies spewed by many on the far-right, including former President Donald Trump—were publicized. Pelosi told CNN last week that her husband was recovering, but it would still “take a little while for him to be back to normal,” which she reiterated at the Capitol Friday. “I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress,” she continued. “But that will be the end of what I’ll say about the case.”