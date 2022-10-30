Nancy Pelosi ‘Heartbroken and Traumatized’ by Attack on Husband

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the rest of her family are “traumatized” by the disturbing hammer attack on her husband Paul, allegedly by an intruder who was looking for her.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she said in her first statement on the assault.

“Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the lifesaving medical care he is receiving.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, managed to call 911 during the break-in, alerting police. The suspect, David DePape, allegedly cracked him in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

He underwent surgery on Friday, and his wife said “his condition continues to improve.”