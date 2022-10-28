Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Hospitalized After Attack by Home Intruder

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted” by an intruder who broke into the couple’s residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Speaker’s spokesman said in a statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said. “The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The assailant was taken into custody and the motivation for the attack is “under investigation,” the statement said, adding that Pelosi and her family were “grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved.”

Assaults are up 11 percent this year in San Francisco, and robberies are up 5 percent, although burglary has actually fallen significantly in 2022, according to statistics on the city police department’s website.

The attack is likely to intensify national scrutiny of crime in San Francisco, where residents voted to recall progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin this summer after a spate of assaults, robberies and break-ins, and crisis-level homelessness.

