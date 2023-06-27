CHEAT SHEET
Nancy Pelosi Headlines Kyrsten Sinema Challenger’s Fundraiser
The race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s toss-up Arizona Senate seat is ramping up—and Nancy Pelosi is throwing her support behind a challenger to her one-time Democratic ally. Sinema, who left the Democratic party last year to become an independent, ran afoul of Pelosi and other members of her party by holding out on key legislative priorities. Now, NBC News reports that Pelosi is slated to speak at a fundraiser for Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona congressman and fierce Sinema critic. Gallego has already announced his intention to campaign for Sinema’s seat. Sinema, meanwhile, remains absent from the race, not having announced whether she will seek re-election.