Pelosi Hits Back at SF Archbishop Who Barred Her From Communion
‘very dangerous’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has hit back at San Francisco’s highest-ranking Catholic after he said he’d deny her Communion for being pro-abortion. Salvatore Cordileone, a staunchly conservative archbishop, told parishioners Friday that he would ban Pelosi until she “publicly repudiate[s] her support for abortion ‘rights’” and confesses to perpetuating “grave evil.” But, speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday, Pelosi called Cordileone out for still giving Communion to politicians who support the death penalty. “I come from a largely pro-life Italian American Catholic family, so I respect people’s views about that, but I don’t respect us foisting it onto others,” she said. “Now our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. He led the way in some of the issues, an initiative on the ballot in California. So this decision … is very dangerous in the lives of so many of the American people. They’re not consistent with the Gospel of Matthew.”