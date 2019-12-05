Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Don’t Hate Anybody’

At the close of Nancy Pelosi’s press conference announcing that the House of Representatives would proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump, a reporter asked the speaker: “Do you hate the president?”

Pelosi was walking away from the stand when she turned to face the question, asked by James Rosen, a reporter from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said as she pointed her finger at him. “I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world.”

She returned to the podium, a rare moment for Pelosi as she had already wrapped up speaking.

“The president is a coward,” she said in reference to his stances on gun violence, DACA, and climate change.

“However, that’s about the election,” she said. “This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office,” she said.

“I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she said.