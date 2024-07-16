Pelosi Is Quietly Working to Get Biden Off the Dem Ticket: Report
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been quietly working behind the scenes to find a graceful way to jettison President Joe Biden from the Democratic ticket in the wake of his abysmal debate performance last month, according to Politico. The outlet reported on Monday that Pelosi “has been working the phones since June 27.” She has since graduated to in-person conversations, being spotted in a corner of the House Democratic cloakroom speaking “furtively but openly” with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to Politico. People familiar with Pelosi’s moves said that, prior to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, she had also plotted strategy with other marquee Democratic names and expressed concern to at least one lawmaker about Biden’s legacy. Last week, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and delicately suggested that Biden could still reconsider his decision to remain in the presidential race.