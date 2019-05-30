Nancy Pelosi Is Wrong: It’s Time to Impeach Donald Trump Now

What more evidence does the House Democratic leadership need before it will start an impeachment inquiry?! On Thursday morning, the day after Robert Mueller’s press conference, Donald Trump—like a suspect in an old TV crime show who accidentally admits he committed a crime (think Columbo)—stated on Twitter that Russia helped him win in 2016: “I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.”

Mueller did everything but yell out at his press conference, “Speaker Pelosi, if you’re listening, it’s time to start impeachment!” Mueller’s statement Wednesday was clearly designed to help re-focus America on what he actually did find.

First, he detailed that the Russia government in the 2016 campaign was intent on hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Trump: “…the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system… they used sophisticated cybertechniques to hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton campaign,” which was later released by Wikileaks. As a reminder, Mueller’s report made clear that the Trump campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”