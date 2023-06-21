Pelosi Knocks Republicans Pushing Schiff Censure: ‘You Look Miserable!’
‘PUPPET SHOW’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lambasted her GOP colleagues on Wednesday for supporting a censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), claiming the lawmakers “look miserable” because they are just following “puppeteer” Donald Trump’s orders. “Today we are on the floor of the House where the other side has turned this chamber—where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and Social Security and everything were instituted—they’ve turned it into a puppet show. A puppet show,” Pelosi said during debate on the censure measure. “And you know what, the puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings. You look miserable! You look miserable!” After the initial censure resolution was blocked when 20 Republicans opposed the measure, the former president said any GOP lawmaker “voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried.” One of the leaders of Trump’s first impeachment, Schiff has long faced intense backlash from the right, resulting in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blocking him from serving on the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff, who is running for Senate, has called the House Republicans’ move a “a badge of honor” while also claiming the twice-impeached ex-president is behind the effort.