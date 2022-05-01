Nancy Pelosi Makes Secret Trip to Kyiv to Show Support to Volodymyr Zelensky

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led a secret delegation visit to Ukraine flanked by armed guards and top Democrats. The meeting, which is the highest level official delegation yet to the besieged nation, was not announced until after it happened, in stark contrast to Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky’s announcement last weekend that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin were set to visit nearly put that visit in peril.

Pelosi took the dangerous trip amidst continued Russian attacks around the capital to send “a clear message to the world that America stands with Ukraine.”

Zelensky presented Pelosi—who war a blue suit the color of the Ukrainian flag—with a number of gifts, including a Ukrainian flag signed by himself and female members of Ukraine’s parliament and the medal from the Order of Princess Olga, which he said showed his appreciation for her “significant personal contribution” in strengthening American support.

The medal is only awarded to women who show high achievement in Ukraine society. “I am grateful to you for this signal of strong support from the United States, the people and the Congress—bicameral and bipartisan support.” Zelensky said. “I, as the President, our team and the people of Ukraine highly appreciate this signal. This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation.”

Pelosi took Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), Gregory Meeks (D-New York), Adam Schiff (D-California), Barbara Lee (D-California), Bill Keating (D-Massachusetts) and Jason Crow (D-Colorado).

Pelosi’s delegation was in Poland on Sunday, where they met with officials there to continue support for Ukraine as they battle Russia’s “special operation” which began Feb. 24. “When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

In Poland, Meeks warned that “all bets are off” if Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons in the war. He also promised more money and other support for the battle field. “Nothing is going to decrease,” he said. “Everything is going to increase.”

The move comes as Zelensky calls for President Joe Biden to also visit the capital. Pelosi’s visit happened a day after movie star Angelina Jolie was seen signing autographs in Lyiv near the Polish border.

Russia has increased its onslaught in the East, striking 800 targets including a hangar where weapons and ammunition from the U.S. and Europe were being housed in the former resort town of Odessa, now bracing for a battle as Russia tries to secure the eastern and southern borders of Ukraine.