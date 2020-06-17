House Republicans Seethe as Pelosi Orders Mask-Wearing in Committees
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked committee chairpeople to enforce mask-wearing in all hearings in a move set to infuriate some Republican members of Congress who have defiantly refused to cover their faces. The Washington Post reports that, late Tuesday, Pelosi authorized the sergeant at arms to refuse entry to anyone who was not wearing a mask. “This requirement will be enforced by the Sergeant at Arms and noncompliant Members will be denied entry,” a senior aide told the paper. “Ultimately, Chairs will have the option of not recognizing Members in committee proceedings that fail to comply with the mask requirement.” Masks have become politicized by President Trump’s consistent refusal to wear one in public. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) is particularly upset by the idea of covering his mouth, telling CNN last month: “It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.” Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) previously said there’s “no need” to wear a mask because he believes in “herd immunity.”