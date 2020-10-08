Pelosi Plans to Create a Committee to Determine Whether Trump Is Fit for Office
PLEAD THE 25TH
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that she plans to introduce legislation related to the 25th Amendment, which outlines the transfer of power from the president. Teasing the news, she said, “We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Apropos of President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis, Pelosi’s office announced later in the day that she would introduce legislation to create a “Commission on Presidential Capacity,” which would determine the commander-in-chief’s fitness to govern and the necessity of transferring power to the vice president, which, Pelosi’s staff said in a press conference, would “help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a co-sponsor of the bill, has previously introduced similar legislation.