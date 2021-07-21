McCarthy Pulls Republicans From Jan. 6 Committee After Pelosi Snubs Two
NO DICE
In a rebuke to House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected the appointments of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she said in a statement Wednesday.
Pelosi had accepted McCarthy’s other recommendations, which included Reps. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Rodney Davis (R-IL), and Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), but McCarthy said he would pull them all in response to her rejection, according to Punchbowl News.
While Pelosi didn’t cite her specific objections, both Jordan and Banks had objected to certifying the 2020 election results and had been flagrant supporters of the lie that the election was stolen, including backing a Texas lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s win. Since Jan. 6, Jordan has continued to criticize former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” blasting former Department of Justice officials in June for not following through on Trump’s request to investigate the election.