Nancy Pelosi Reveals Top Dem She Thinks Will Run in 2028

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already placing her bets on who will run for president in 2028.

Pelosi said she thinks that Rahm Emanuel—the former chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, former Chicago mayor, and longtime Democratic congressman—will step up to the plate.

“I think he’s going to run,” Pelosi told The Free Press in an interview published Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she thinks Rahm Emanuel will run for president in 2028. Jemal Countess/Jemal Countess/ Getty

Emanuel has already dropped hints. In the same Free Press article, he revealed: “I’m not done with public service. I’m hoping it’s not done with me.”

He did not, however, admit that he plans to run for president outright.

“Before I make a decision, I want to know that I have an answer to what I think ails our country, ails our politics, and ails the party—and they may all be the same answer," he said.

When reporter Peter Savodnik asked how he was doing, he quipped: “I don’t have prostate cancer,” referring to former President Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer last week.

Rahm Emanuel served as former President Barack Obama's chief of staff. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Democratic party is facing its lowest favorability ratings in decades, and members are waiting to see who will step up as a unifying figure.

Emanuel has recently been outspoken in the media, including by penning a column in The Washington Post warning Ukraine not to strike a mineral deal, joining CNN as a political commentator, and appearing on Bill Maher’s show to criticize Democrats for prioritizing social issues over education.

Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel teased a presidential run but did not say he would run outright. RICHARD A. BROOKS/Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Other potential 2028 candidates who have been teased as possible contenders in the media include New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others.