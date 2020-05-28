Pelosi: Zuckerberg’s Comments Are a ‘Disgrace,’ but Twitter’s No Better
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg for saying he didn’t believe social media platforms should be the “arbiters of truth” and fact-check political speech. “I think Mark Zuckerberg’s statement was a disgrace,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Thursday.
At the same time, the speaker didn’t let Twitter off the hook. While President Donald Trump is currently incensed at the social media giant for fact-checking his tweets about mail-in voting, Pelosi noted that CEO Jack Dorsey left the president’s murder conspiracies alone.
“And Twitter, they’re not taking off any accusations the president is making about Joe Scarborough,” she exclaimed. “They know that’s not true. They do a token thing and think it’s okay. Again, I don’t know if there’s honor among thieves but they only have a business model to make money, not to convey facts. That’s what they’re about.”