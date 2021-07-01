Pelosi Appoints Liz Cheney to House Select Committee on Capitol Riot
DEFIANT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney was one of just two House Republicans who joined Democrats to support the formation of the committee, the other being Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). “Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics,” Cheney said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had reportedly said he would strip any Republican members of their committee assignments if they joined the committee. On Thursday, he said he was “shocked” Cheney accepted Pelosi’s offer. “Maybe she’s closer to her than us,” he quipped.
The committee was created after Senate Republicans blocked a move to create a bipartisan commission. In addition to Cheney, Pelosi announced her other picks Thursday: Democratic Reps Zoe Lofgren, Pete Aguilar, and Adam Schiff from California, Bennie Thompson from Missouri, Stephanie Murphy from Florida, Jamie Raskin from Maryland, and Elaine Luria from Virginia.