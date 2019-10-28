Nancy Pelosi Should Call Trump’s Bluff and Let the House Vote on an Impeachment Inquiry

I’m betting you’ve been swept up in the “firm majorities of Americans now support impeaching Trump and removing him from office” storyline, but let me tap the brakes here for a minute.

As is the case with presidential horse-race polls and everything else, the national numbers are ultimately irrelevant. What matters more are the state-by-state numbers, and even the congressional district numbers, because it’s in states and congressional districts that elections are won or lost. And there’s a little news on that front that doesn’t fit the storyline.

Harry Enten of CNN writes that a recent poll from Wisconsin has impeach-and-remove at just 44 percent. He also points to a recent Florida poll that has impeach-and-remove at 46 percent, two points behind the number opposed to it.