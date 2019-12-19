Nancy Pelosi Shuts Down Cheers and Applause After Impeachment Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly shut down cheers and applause from Democrats after she officially gaveled in the vote for the first article of impeachment against President Trump late Wednesday. “Article one is adopted,” Pelosi said, before slamming the gavel down. As the sound of cheering began to grow on the floor, Pelosi quickly shut it down with a side-eye to the right and slight flick of her hand. She proceeded to gavel in the vote to the second article of impeachment, indicting Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.