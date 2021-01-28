‘Beyond the Pale’: Pelosi Slams GOP for Embracing Rep. Greene and Her Vile Posts
‘APPALLING’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) torched the GOP leadership on Thursday for not publicly condemning crackpot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has been caught out in recent days promoting vile conspiracy theories like saying the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were not real. Rather than condemn Greene, House Republicans put her on the Education and Labor Committee. “What could they be thinking?” Pelosi said during a press conference. “Or thinking is too generous a word for what they might be doing... Not only are they not interested in gun safety… but to have someone who would mock, call them fake events… It’s really beyond the pale.”
Greene has been outed for having “liked” social media posts advocating for Pelosi to be shot in the head. On Wednesday, a video re-surfaced of her chasing after and berating Parkland school shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg.