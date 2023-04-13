Nancy Pelosi Suggests Calls for Feinstein to Resign Are Sexist
‘IT’S INTERESTING...’
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared to imply that she thinks calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign over her vote absences on health grounds are sexist. Democrat lawmakers have urged the 89-year-old Feinstein to resign after she temporarily gave up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday owing to “continued complications” from her shingles diagnosis. Feinstein’s repeat absences have made it difficult for her colleagues to confirm President Biden’s judicial nominees, prompting some party lawmakers to conclude that they should prioritize national interest over personal loyalties. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Pelosi called Feinstein a “champion for California” who “deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty.” “It’s interesting to me,” Pelosi continued. “I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate that way.”