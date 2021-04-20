Nancy Pelosi Thanks George Floyd for ‘Sacrificing’ His Life
UH... WHAT?
Delivering a live statement immediately following the guilty verdict for Officer Derek Chauvin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked to the sky and thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life so that justice could be served.
“Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said. “For being there to call out to your mom—how heartbreaking was that?— call out to your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”
She later attempted to clarify her comments in a tweet, writing, “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”