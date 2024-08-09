Nancy Pelosi has paid tribute to Tim Walz for coming up with the viral “weird” attacks on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

But she doesn’t believe it is a strong enough word to describe Trump and his supporters.

The former Democratic House speaker told the New York Times that she thinks the word “dangerous” is more apt.

Pelosi makes no secret of the threat she believes that Trump represents to democracy in the United States, and she understands why the word “weird” has connected with supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket in the 2024 presidential election campaign.

“Our goal is to make sure that Donald Trump never sets foot in the White House. Because he’s beyond weird. I won’t go into all the adjectives,” she said.

But she told the Times: “I think ‘weird’ is too complimentary a word for them. Weird is weird. But wrong is even different. It’s a good word. It’s on the path.

“But I think ‘dangerous’ is probably—but it’s not as, shall we say, appealing a word. It sounds confrontational, but I think they’re very dangerous. Some weird people may be dangerous, but not all.”

Pelosi said she believes the “weird” strategy has worked so well because it has gotten to Trump. “My understanding is that Trump does not like to be laughed at, and this made people laugh at them,” she said in the interview. “That’s why he had a thing about me, because I was making people laugh at him.”

She praised Harris’ choice as running mate for the idea, saying Walz “called me right after this, shall we say, opportunity arose. Told me: ‘I know how to make this case. I know how to differentiate. I can get this done. I’m putting myself out there.’ And, you know, here he is, governor of Minnesota, and he’s putting himself out there.”

Pelosi added, “And then he comes up with ‘weird,’ which becomes viral, and here he is. So, I have to give him a lot of credit for not only being a great governor, and values-based, and visionary, and all that, but being quite an adept politician.”