Nancy Pelosi Helped Tank Josh Shapiro’s VP Chances After Knifing Biden
POWER BROKER
In the days leading up to Kamala Harris’ announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lobbied hard on his behalf, according to a report. Pelosi was joined by other colleagues in the House, who wanted one of their own as VP, Politico reported on Tuesday. The support spanned the ideological spectrum of House Democrats, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH), the chairs of the House Progressive Caucus and the centrist New Democrat Coalition, respectively. Walz previously served six terms in the House representing Minnesota’s first district—a rural seat he held onto even after former President Donald Trump carried the district by 15 points in the 2016 presidential election. On Tuesday morning, Pelosi also went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to voice her support. “Tim Walz I know very well,” Pelosi said. “He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat.” Pelosi sung his praises, including for his work chairing the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “We made more progress than had ever been made in the history of our country since the G.I. Bill under his leadership,” Pelosi claimed.