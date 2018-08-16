Nancy Pelosi to Rival Dems: If You Want My Job, Prove Yourself

Nancy Pelosi has addressed rumblings in the Democratic Party about her continued tenure as leader of the House minority in an interview in The New York Times. She says she “doesn’t care” about Democrats publicly renouncing her if that is useful for their local elections, but she lays down an exacting test for any would-be challenger. Pelosi says any Democrat who wants to succeed her must show they have huge fundraising ability; that “they do have a following, [and] that they’ve shown a vision for the country.” Pelosi has raised $83 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2018 election cycle and she will underline her strength this weekend by hosting a 300-person conference in California’s Napa Valley with party elites John Kerry and Gov. Jerry Brown.
