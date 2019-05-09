Pelosi: Trump Administration Has Triggered ‘Constitutional Crisis’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Thursday that the Trump administration has ushered in a “constitutional crisis” by refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas. “... This administration wants to have a constitutional crisis because they do not respect the oath of office that they take to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said. The speaker also maintained previous statements that she wants her party to be “methodical” in their investigations of President Trump and not rush the impeachment process. “This is very methodical... It’s not about pressure—it’s about patriotism,” she said. Congressional Democrats are carefully considering their next steps after former White House counsel Don McGahn refused to comply with a subpoena to provide requested documents related to the Mueller investigation, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to provide six years worth of Trump’s tax returns. “In terms of timing, when we’re ready, we’ll come to the floor,” Pelosi said.