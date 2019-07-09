CHEAT SHEET
‘DISGRACEFUL’
Pelosi: Census Citizenship Question an Effort to ‘Make America White Again’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed the Trump administration’s continued push to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census on Monday, telling reporters it was an effort to “make America white again.” In a press conference in San Francisco, she called the continued effort “disgraceful” and likened the move to gerrymandering—which allowed “just their people to vote and not the general population” of the U.S. “But this is about keeping—you know, Make America, you know his hat—Make America White Again. They want to make sure that people, certain people, are counted,” she said. “What they want to do is to put a chilling effect so that certain populations will not answer the form.” Pelosi’s remarks come after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department was looking into legal paths that would allow the government to put a citizenship question on the census, despite the Supreme Court blocking the move for now.