Nancy Pelosi Under Scrutiny for Getting a Blowout Inside a San Francisco Hair Salon Despite COVID Rules
COVID COIF
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has come under fire for visiting a salon in San Francisco on Monday afternoon for a shampoo and a blowout when pandemic-related city rules restrict indoor hair appointments. The owner of eSalon, Erica Kious, told Fox News, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.” San Francisco allowed salons to reopen for outdoor service only on September 1, a restriction meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and Pelosi’s styling took place inside eSalon. Kious rents space in the salon to other stylists and said she “can’t control” what they do because “they’re not paying” now. In security footage, Pelosi’s stylist appears wearing a mask, while the representative does not. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff said in a statement on her behalf, “The business offered for the speaker to come in Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”