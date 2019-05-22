Nancy Pelosi: We Believe Trump ‘Is Engaged in a Cover-Up’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that House Democrats believe President Trump is involved in a cover-up. “We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters. “And we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.” The announcement came after House Democrats held a closed-door meeting to discuss possible impeachment proceedings against the president. Pelosi has previously expressed misgivings about impeaching the president, while other Democrats have said it is the appropriate course of action after the Trump administration has repeatedly disobeyed congressional probes.