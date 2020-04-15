Nancy Pelosi: I Will Challenge Trump’s Funding Halt to WHO
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday that she will challenge President Trump’s order to halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, calling the decision “dangerous,” according to a statement. “The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless,” the speaker said. “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.” Trump, who has faced harsh criticism for his ineffective and slow response to the coronavirus crisis, attacked the agency on Tuesday, saying that it failed to act quickly on the virus threat. He also claimed that “so many deaths have been caused by their mistakes.” Trump said his administration would halt funding to the agency while “a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”