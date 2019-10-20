CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Nancy Pelosi’s Brother Thomas D’Alesandro III Has Died
Thomas D’Alesandro III, the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and the former Mayor of Baltimore, has died at the age of 90. D’Alesandro served as mayor from 1967 to 1971, following in the footsteps of his father who also served as the city’s mayor. “My husband Paul and our entire family are devastated by the loss of our patriarch, my beloved brother, Thomas D'Alesandro III,” Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday. “Tommy was the finest public servant I have ever known.” D’Alesandro died after complications of a stroke, The Baltimore Sun reports. “He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others,” the statement reads. “... All his life, Tommy worked on the side of the angels. Now, he is with them.”