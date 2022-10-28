Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Hospitalized After Hammer Attack by Home Intruder

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted” by an intruder who broke into the couple’s residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Speaker’s spokesman said in a statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said. “The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The assailant was taken into custody and the motivation for the attack is “under investigation,” the statement said, adding that Pelosi and her family were “grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved.”

While the full details of the attack are yet to be released, law enforcement sources reportedly told CNN that the 82-year-old was attacked by a male assailant with a hammer.

San Francisco Police spokesperson Sgt. Adam Lobsinger told The Daily Beast: “We will be making a statement briefly, that’s all I can tell you right now.” He later tweeted to say the SFPD responded to a “home break-in” at 2:27 a.m. on Friday. “SFPD Chief Scott will address the media at police HQ,” Lobsinger added.

The United States Capitol Police said in a statement that the Speaker was in D.C. with her protective detail at the time. It’s not clear what security detail was at the Pelosis’ residence.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

Larry Kamer, Mr. Pelosi’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Friday morning that he did not have any information to provide.

Assaults are up 11 percent this year in San Francisco, and robberies are up 5 percent, although burglary has actually fallen significantly in 2022, according to statistics on the city police department’s website.

The attack is likely to intensify national scrutiny of crime in San Francisco, where residents voted to recall progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin this summer after a spate of assaults, robberies and break-ins, and crisis-level homelessness.

“Thank God [Nancy Pelosi’s] husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) tweeted Friday. “While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled.”