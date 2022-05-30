Paul Pelosi Ran a Stop Sign in His Porsche Before DUI Crash: Report
WHOOPS
Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was involved in a car crash in a 2021 Porsche ahead of his drunk-driving arrest on Saturday, according to the New York Post. While a police report does not identify either driver as being at fault, the Post notes that the driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep, was not arrested. Pelosi, meanwhile, was charged with two misdemeanors—for driving under the influence and for driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 percent. According to the Daily Mail, an arrest report states that Pelosi ran through a stop sign before the Jeep struck his vehicle. No one involved in the accident is said to have been injured. A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi told the Post that the speaker “will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”