Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Pelosi Reportedly Arrested for DUI
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested just before midnight on Saturday in Napa, California and charged with driving under the influence, TMZ reported. Paul Pelosi, 82, was also reportedly charged with driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.08, though it was unclear what his level was at the time of arrest. TMZ further reported that he was booked into a Napa County jail and slapped with a $5,000 bond. The outlet did not confirm whether the Democratic leader was with her husband at the time of the arrest, though she was scheduled to give the commencement address to Brown University graduates on the opposite side of the country in Rhode Island.