Paul Pelosi Undergoes Surgery for Skull Fracture After Violent Break-in
‘IMMENSELY GRATEFUL’
Drew Hammill, spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, released an updated statement late Friday on Paul Pelosi following the violent break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday. Hammill said the assailant, identified by police as 42-year-old David DePape, assaulted Mr. Pelosi after breaking in, threatened his life and demanded to see his wife. As police arrived, DePape allegedly bludgeoned Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. He suffered a skull fracture and other critical injuries to his hands and right arm, and was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent surgery successfully. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill said. “The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time.”