Alabama Mom Jailed for Fighting Her Kid’s Suspected Bully on School Bus
TOO FAR
An Alabama mom has been jailed after allegedly boarding a school bus and getting into a fight with an 11-year-old she suspected of bullying her kid. AL.com reports Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was hit with assault and trespass charges after the altercation was posted on social media. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department alleged that Waldrop got onto the bus early Tuesday morning then got into a fight with an 11-year-old kid who she believed had been picking on her child. Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement: “While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me... At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students.” He added that school officials are looking into what led up to the fight and are cooperating with authorities. Waldrop was released later Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $10,500.