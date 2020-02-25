CHEAT SHEET
Nanny: Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Hired Me—Then Ghosted
Read it at Fox13
A woman hired to babysit Lori Vallow’s autistic son says she worked just one day before the doomsday-obsessed mom ghosted on her and lied about the boy’s whereabouts. The nanny told Fox 13 that after her Sept. 18 visit to the Rexburg, Idaho, home, she was left with the impression that she would get work almost daily—but then never heard back. When she reached out a week later, Vallow said 7-year-old J.J. was staying with his grandparents—which wasn’t true. J.J. and his older half-sister Tylee haven’t been seen in months and Vallow and her new husband, doomsday writer Chad Daybell, have refused to say where they are. Vallow was arrested last week in Hawaii for violating a court order.