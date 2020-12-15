Nanny for ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Says She’s ‘Traumatized’ After Being Secretly Recorded Naked in Their Home
A woman who worked as a live-in nanny for Real Housewives of New York star Jennifer Gilbert and her ex-husband for nearly two years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was secretly filmed in the nude and having sex with her boyfriend while living at the couple’s home. Daniela De Los Rios made the “horrifying” discovery that her bedroom was under constant surveillance in late August, when Gilbert’s former husband, Wall Street executive Bennett Egeth, left his iPad out on a hallway table, giving de los Rios a glimpse of the “live video feed of her bedroom—specifically her bed and the space next to her bed,” a complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday alleges. Gilbert and Egeth divorced in spring.
The lawsuit goes on to say that Rios was “traumatized” when she quickly discovered that a digital clock that had been aimed at her bed the entire time she lived in the home actually contained a “secret video recording device.” “Ms. de los Rios slept in the nude. Unbeknownst to her, Defendant Egeth watched her undress, enter her bed naked, and exit her bed naked in the morning, during those 600 consecutive days and nights,” the complaint says. It also alleges that Egeth watched de los Rios have sex with her boyfriend in the bed, claiming that he once “made a comment” to her about her boyfriend being in the bedroom shortly after the couple had just had sex. Egeth was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with unlawful surveillance after de los Rios brought her allegations to police, according to a criminal complaint included in the lawsuit. A defense lawyer for Egeth, David Touger, denied the allegations in a statement to the New York Daily News.