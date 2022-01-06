Nanny: I Went Down a Laundry Chute to Avoid Billionaire Stefan Soloviev’s Wrath
WAKE THE F*** UP
Former staff members for the billionaire Stefan Soloviev alleged in a new Insider investigation that the real estate magnate had a ferocious temper that created a hellish work environment. In one dramatic scene, a former nanny claimed she fractured her foot after descending a laundry chute to avoid setting him off. A doctor prescribed bed rest, but Soloviev insisted she keep working, the report said. Soloviev would also allegedly leave unhinged notes for staffers, including one telling them to “WAKE THE FUCK UP.” The billionaire has denied wrongdoing. Last month a lawsuit filed by Soloviev and his teenage son was dismissed; they had alleged that the younger Soloviev suffered “tremendous pain of mind and body” when he was bullied on a school trip to South America.