Nantucket Teens Break Into $2M Mansion to Throw Party

New York Police Department detectives arrived in Atlanta on Saturday as the search for the UnitedHealthcare assassin continues. Officers traveled to the Georgia city after receiving a large number of tips linked to the yet-to-be unidentified suspect wanted in the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ABC News reported. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the arrival of NYPD officers, but reportedly declined to provide additional details. The suspected shooter allegedly arrived in New York on Nov. 24 on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta. On Dec. 4, the masked gunman shot Thompson at point-blank range outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where the insurance executive’s company was holding an investors conference. After the shooting, police say that the suspected gunman boarded a bus out of New York City. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the murder as “brazen” and “targeted.” And, while the suspect remains at large, authorities released new images of the suspected shooter on Saturday and investigators are said to have followed leads in multiple states.
