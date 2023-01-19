Naomi Judd Suicide Note Demanded Daughter Wynonna Not Attend Funeral
DEVASTATING
Country legend Naomi Judd left a suicide note asking that her daughter Wynonna be barred from her funeral, according to crime scene photos released by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. “She’s mentally ill,” Judd wrote of her daughter. The images, which included the note, first reported by Radar Online, also reveal that a deputy had written that Naomi Judd had threatened to kill herself “half a dozen times.” Her husband, Larry Strickland, and daughters Wynonna and Ashley had sued the sheriff’s department to prevent the release of documents surrounding her death, although they dropped the case in December. Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022, with police reports detailing her last days, including asking Ashley to kill her. In an essay in The New York Times after her mother’s death, Ashley Judd wrote that finding her mother’s body “haunts her nights.” She added that she felt the police “cornered” her and didn’t give her time to say goodbye to her mother before jumping into questioning. Despite the note, Wynonna Judd attended the funeral, with a source telling Radar Online that she believes her mother wrote it when she wasn’t of sound mind.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.