Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Wimbledon Despite Efforts to Woo Her
TAKING A BREAK
Turns out, Naomi Osaka won’t be back so quickly. Despite talks with Wimbledon organizers over media demands, Osaka announced Thursday that she’ll be bowing out of the tournament weeks after doing the same at the French Open. Her team said in a statement that the tennis star, ranked No. 2 in the Women’s Tennis Association, said she will be taking “some personal time with friends and family.”
Don’t fret, though. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 24. After skipping the routine press conference in Paris ahead of the French Open, Osaka spoke up about her struggles with depression and social anxiety since the U.S. Open in 2018. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” she wrote. Multi-Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will also be skipping out on Wimbledon, saying Thursday he was “listening to my body.” Wimbledon begins June 28.