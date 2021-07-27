Naomi Osaka Loses in Straight Sets in Tokyo
MISSING THE PODIUM
Naomi Osaka’s hopes of Olympic gold were dashed early Tuesday when she fell in the third round of play in Tokyo. Osaka, ranked second in the world, lost to Marketa Vondrousova, a former French Open finalist from the Czech Republic ranked 42nd, in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-1. She had won her previous two matches in straight sets but struggled to solidify her groundstrokes against Vondrousova. The former world No. 1 had come to Tokyo on the heels of a two-month mental health break spurred by a dramatic exit from the French Open. Playing on behalf of Japan, she lit the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony Friday. She had told reporters after an earlier match, “The Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel like the break that I took was very needed. I feel definitely a little bit refreshed, and I’m happy again.” She did not speak to reporters after her loss.