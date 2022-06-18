Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Wimbledon Due to Foot Injury
WIMBLEDON WORRIES
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is sitting out of Wimbeldon for the second year in a row due to a foot injury, she announced Saturday on social media. “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” Osaka wrote. Her injury, which Osaka said has to do with her left Achilles tendon, has been a recurring issue. Osaka hasn’t played a match since she lost to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open last month. “The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place,” Osaka said following the French Open. “I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way.” Players Bernarda Pera and Laura Pigossi have been added to the field in place of Osaka and another player who withdrew, ESPN reported.