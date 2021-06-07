Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Berlin Tournament Amid Mental Health Concerns

Read it at ESPN
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 tournament, raising questions about whether she will participate in Wimbledon next month. Last week, Osaka made headlines for withdrawing from the French Open after being fined and threatened with sanctions for skipping media obligations. The 23-year-old revealed that she has suffered from depression and anxiety in recent years and announced she will “take some time away from the court.” Osaka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has not said whether she plans to compete at the Olympics.