Man Admits Plotting Attack on Democratic HQ to Avenge Trump Loss
‘HIT THE ENEMY’
A 46-year-old California man accused of plotting to blow up the state’s Democratic Party headquarters in a bid to avenge ex-President Donald Trump’s electoral loss pleaded guilty on Friday to three charges, federal prosecutors announced. Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa will be sentenced in September for conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device, and possessing a machine gun. Rogers and co-conspirator Jarrod Copeland, 38, “hoped their attacks would prompt a movement,” prosecutors said. The men planned to “hit the enemy in the mouth” with Molotov cocktails, targeting, among others, the Governor’s Mansion. When authorities raided Rogers’ home and business last year, officers seized some 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammo, and five pipe bombs, authorities said. Rogers’ lawyer told the Associated Press that he “feels awful about what happened.”