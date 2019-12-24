Editor Quits Amid Evangelical Newspaper Civil War Over Trump
An editor at The Christian Post has abruptly quit the publication after it aligned itself with Donald Trump as part of a spiraling evangelical Christian civil war. Another evangelical newspaper, Christianity Today, slammed the president as “immoral” and called for his removal from office last weekend, prompting a backlash and recriminations within the evangelical community. Journalist Napp Nazworth, who has worked for The Christian Post website since 2011 and sits on the website’s editorial board as politics editor, tweeted: “Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice.” Trump called Christianity Today “a far-left magazine,” after its attack on him.