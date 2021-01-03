NARAL President: We’re Prepping for End of Roe v. Wade

Trump did a lot to roll back women’s health care—from enacting a global gag rule, which prevents non-American health organizations from receiving monetary aid from the U.S., to stacking the courts with anti-choice judges all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. Add the threat of losing Roe to the mix and Biden will have his work cut out for him after he takes office in January.

Should he appoint a “women’s health czar?” Molly Jong-Fast asks Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in this members-only bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

She was half-joking, but also serious. Hogue is all for it.