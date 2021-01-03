New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99

NARAL President: We’re Prepping for End of Roe v. Wade

BONUS PODCAST

NARAL’s Ilyse Hogue says the organization is taking steps to protect women’s reproduction rights if SCOTUS overturns Roe. Plus! She shares how Biden can undo Trump’s legislation.

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

Trump did a lot to roll back women’s health care—from enacting a global gag rule, which prevents non-American health organizations from receiving monetary aid from the U.S., to stacking the courts with anti-choice judges all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. Add the threat of losing Roe to the mix and Biden will have his work cut out for him after he takes office in January.

Should he appoint a “women’s health czar?” Molly Jong-Fast asks Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in this members-only bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

She was half-joking, but also serious. Hogue is all for it.