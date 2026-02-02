‘Narcos: Mexico’ Actor Dead at 55

President Trump is threatening to sue me—again. He was asked over the weekend by a reporter about the most recent release of “Epstein files,” and his response to the three million or so pages naming him and his wife countless times was that he was going to sue “Wolff” for “conspiring” with Epstein to hurt him politically. I don’t know precisely to what he might be referring. And he may not either. Some “very important” people told him about my conspiracy, he said. It may be that I frequently urged Epstein to go public with what he knew about Trump—which he did in my book Siege, telling the story of their break-up over a piece of real estate in Palm Beach and connecting the president to Russian money laundering. Three weeks after that book was published, Epstein was arrested by Trump’s Justice Department. But I doubt if the specifics of whatever conspiracy he might imagine much matter to Trump. In any controversy or politically dangerous situation, he likes to single out a particular person to blame or attack. He wants it to be a fight with somebody—a fight in this case, with, as he dismissively identifies me, “a writer.” Here’s why I’m ready for it.

