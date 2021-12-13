CHEAT SHEET
    Hacker Breaks Into Prime Minister’s Twitter Account, Tells 73 Million Followers India’s Switching to Bitcoin

    JUST KIDDING

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Reuters/Adnan Abidi

    A mischief-maker somehow hacked into the prime minister of India’s Twitter account and declared to his 73 million followers that the nation was formally adopting bitcoin as its currency. The message, which appeared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account before being swiftly deleted, said bitcoin would become legal tender in India and the government would distribute hundreds of tokens to every single one of its citizens. The tweet ended in a link purporting to be a mass bitcoin giveaway. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Indian government has launched an investigation into the hack. A Twitter spokesperson told the Journal its systems weren’t breached and said it managed to secure Modi’s account “as soon as we became aware of this activity.”

