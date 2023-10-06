CHEAT SHEET
Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize
‘BRAVE STRUGGLE’
The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday. The prize was given to honor Mohammadi’s “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.” Berit Reiss-Andersen, the head of the committee, noted that Mohammadi’s “brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs,” as the Iranian regime has “arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.” Mohammadi is currently incarcerated at the notorious Evin prison in Tehran for “spreading propaganda.”